East West Bancorp, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NASDAQ:EWBC)

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for East West Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for East West Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $7.15 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.
East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $495.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.
NASDAQ:EWBC opened at $65.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.98. East West Bancorp has a 12 month low of $61.65 and a 12 month high of $93.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.54.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 868.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.
East West Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)
East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on East West Bancorp (EWBC)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.