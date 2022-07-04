Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 99,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,097 shares during the quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $15,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.4% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,804 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 17.8% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 11.9% in the first quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 25,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $127.37 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $123.69 and a 1 year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.64.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Eaton’s payout ratio is presently 58.59%.

In other news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total value of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,577.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Eaton from $159.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.73.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

