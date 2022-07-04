Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Bought by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 738 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 21,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 701 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.86.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares in the company, valued at $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $1,728,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,683,416.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 204,165 shares of company stock worth $21,328,796. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $97.39 on Monday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $131.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.46 and a 200 day moving average of $109.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $60.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.72% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

