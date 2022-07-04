Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Sold by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lessened its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Elastic by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 870,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,064 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Elastic by 185.4% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,117,000 after purchasing an additional 27,005 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

ESTC opened at $71.21 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,603 shares of company stock worth $995,997 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

