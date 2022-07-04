Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Price Tops $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

Electrify.Asia (ELEC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. During the last week, Electrify.Asia has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Electrify.Asia has a total market cap of $338,291.35 and $2,615.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electrify.Asia Coin Profile

Electrify.Asia (CRYPTO:ELEC) is a coin. It launched on February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. Electrify.Asia’s official website is electrify.asia . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

