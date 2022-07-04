Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Trimmed by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after purchasing an additional 813,983 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after purchasing an additional 470,522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LLY opened at $324.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a PE ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $220.20 and a one year high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $278.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.07%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 139,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.79, for a total value of $43,213,795.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,573,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,811,284,409.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,680 shares of company stock worth $344,343,046 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

