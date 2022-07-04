Ellevest Inc. Acquires 133 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATKR. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Atkore by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Atkore in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Atkore by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Atkore by 4,800.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATKR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $85.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.80 and a twelve month high of $123.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Atkore had a return on equity of 93.07% and a net margin of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Atkore news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $96,025.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,235.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $1,132,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,433. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,218 shares of company stock worth $4,670,985. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

