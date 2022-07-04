Ellevest Inc. Acquires 502 Shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Olympic Steel were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZEUS. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Olympic Steel by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 703,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,531,000 after acquiring an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,613,000. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Olympic Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

In other news, insider David A. Wolfort sold 15,000 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $521,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,623 shares in the company, valued at $6,830,683.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider David A. Wolfort sold 2,700 shares of Olympic Steel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $84,078.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 238,686 shares in the company, valued at $7,432,682.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,049 shares of company stock worth $2,165,001 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $26.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $289.66 million, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.79. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.92 and a 52 week high of $43.18.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $696.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.40 million. Olympic Steel had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 36.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. Analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.04%.

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and storage metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

