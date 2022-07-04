Ellevest Inc. Buys 103 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 151.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ODFL opened at $261.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $29.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $259.70 and a 200 day moving average of $291.22.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 32.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODFL. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $213.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.71.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

