Ellevest Inc. Buys 300 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Get Rating) by 588.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 401.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.81 and its 200-day moving average is $81.66. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.30 and a fifty-two week high of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $958.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.54 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 25.72%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 55.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on MSM. William Blair cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

In related news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 8,250 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $707,272.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,077,540.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 2,440 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $201,226.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,154.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.28% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

