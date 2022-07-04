Ellevest Inc. Buys 636 Shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) by 1,673.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Compass Minerals International were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Compass Minerals International news, CEO Kevin S. Crutchfield acquired 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.48 per share, with a total value of $49,848.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,056.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary L. Frontczak acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.03 per share, with a total value of $37,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,227.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 8,780 shares of company stock valued at $303,533. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Compass Minerals International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Compass Minerals International from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. CL King cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $67.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered Compass Minerals International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Compass Minerals International from $73.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.83.

NYSE:CMP opened at $34.24 on Monday. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.85 and a 1-year high of $75.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.45 and a beta of 1.49.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.60). Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $448.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.54%.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

