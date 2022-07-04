Ellevest Inc. Purchases 63 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $72,176,000 after purchasing an additional 8,191 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $945,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,254 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,439,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 89.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

CSL stock opened at $241.20 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $249.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.67. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $186.16 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 20.36%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

