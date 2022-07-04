Ellsworth Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 837 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 22 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Domani Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 3,542 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 8,951 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 782 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,296 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,681,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH stock opened at $517.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $485.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $383.12 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.73.

In other news, Director Frederick William Mcnabb III acquired 89 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $504.32 per share, with a total value of $44,884.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,138.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

