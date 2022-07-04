Empirical Finance LLC Acquires 1,224 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 13.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EMR. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $119.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.12.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $80.36 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.77 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.34.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

