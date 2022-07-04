Empirical Finance LLC Buys 8,143 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,941 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 167,772,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,484,633,000 after buying an additional 3,739,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 66,975,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,387,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,513 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth about $780,129,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,429,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $341,236,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,237,338 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $295,710,000 after purchasing an additional 938,454 shares during the last quarter. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.32.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,947,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,148,638.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,025,892 shares of company stock valued at $402,881,320. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $10.90 and a twelve month high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $16.64.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

