Empirical Finance LLC Grows Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,191 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.75 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $64.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

