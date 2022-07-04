Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 131 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ORLY. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.7% during the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.1% during the first quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $837.00 to $788.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher bought 835 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $600.00 per share, with a total value of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORLY opened at $636.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $562.90 and a 1 year high of $748.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $623.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 EPS for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

