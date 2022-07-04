Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 1,636 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $1,895,000. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 27,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 10,782 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.09.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DUK opened at $109.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $108.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.65. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.48 and a 52-week high of $116.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

