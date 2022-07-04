Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 3,019 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,278 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,491 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 175,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 6,135 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $240.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.48.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM opened at $123.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.89. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $118.22 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

