Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in MetLife by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,001,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $63.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.49. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.21 and a 12-month high of $73.18.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 4th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MET has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

