Empowered Funds LLC Acquires 5,199 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 168.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,285 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,430 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $517.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $492.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $383.12 and a 52-week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $80.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total value of $635,227.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,043,896. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,273 shares of company stock worth $3,065,752. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $595.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $555.73.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

