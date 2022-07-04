Empowered Funds LLC Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 78.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,520 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,728 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Micron Technology from $115.00 to $72.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.42.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $53.65 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.04 and a 200-day moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.40 and a 1-year high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.56%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

