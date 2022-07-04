Empowered Funds LLC Buys Shares of 23,343 ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 23,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.05% of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,029,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,425,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BITO opened at $11.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.58. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.56 and a 1 year high of $44.29.

