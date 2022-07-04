Empowered Funds LLC Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 427.7% during the 4th quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 17,718 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 72,468 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,286 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,830 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 134,144 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $8,501,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO stock opened at $42.60 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.02 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a market capitalization of $176.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $202,524.42. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 80,784 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,326 shares of company stock worth $1,103,159 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.05.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

