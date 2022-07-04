Empowered Funds LLC Has $689,000 Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FNF opened at $37.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.60. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

