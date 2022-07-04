Empowered Funds LLC Has $780,000 Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Empowered Funds LLC reduced its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 254.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $133.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Consumer Edge lowered shares of J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.27.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $131.19 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 11.71%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

