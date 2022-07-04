Empowered Funds LLC Has $864,000 Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,877 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 22,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 628.5% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 28,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $66.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.43. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $62.81 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 24.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.692 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 44.39%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TD. StockNews.com began coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$110.00 to C$113.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

