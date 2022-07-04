Empowered Funds LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,120 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,311,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 106,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC stock opened at $147.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.39. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $133.37 and a 1-year high of $222.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. UBS Group upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet cut First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.29.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

