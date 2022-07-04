Empowered Funds LLC Invests $331,000 in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,155,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Datadog by 67.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,641,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,762 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,328,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,147,000 after acquiring an additional 410,717 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,667,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,166,000 after acquiring an additional 459,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,593,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,112,000 after acquiring an additional 171,527 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $228.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $101.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.12 and a twelve month high of $199.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.67.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $363.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 1.53% and a net margin of 0.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Adam Blitzer sold 25,416 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $2,598,023.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,510 shares in the company, valued at $22,131,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Agarwal sold 2,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.57, for a total transaction of $336,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,179,164.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,632 shares of company stock worth $10,860,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

