Empowered Funds LLC Invests $736,000 in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Bank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 398,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,817,000 after acquiring an additional 48,072 shares during the period. P.A.W. Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MS shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

NYSE MS opened at $76.75 on Monday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $134.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.81.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 25,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $79.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,982,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 179,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,230,305.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

