Empowered Funds LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NEM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.43.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,501,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total value of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,825,280 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEM opened at $61.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.70 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.16 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

