Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 12,622 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,622 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

KMI stock opened at $16.98 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $27,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,129 shares of company stock valued at $1,834,507. 12.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.