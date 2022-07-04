Empowered Funds LLC Purchases 510 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.65.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $324.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $308.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $220.20 and a 52-week high of $330.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $301.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.07%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 215,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.31, for a total value of $69,726,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,203,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,794,337,621.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total transaction of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,100,680 shares of company stock valued at $344,343,046 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

