Empowered Funds LLC Purchases New Stake in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.09% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $7,194,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,602,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,234,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,426,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Iris Energy during the fourth quarter worth $1,579,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IREN shares. Compass Point cut their target price on Iris Energy from $20.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Iris Energy from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ:IREN opened at $3.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.10. Iris Energy Limited has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $28.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Iris Energy Limited operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

