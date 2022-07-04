Empowered Funds LLC Raises Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 372.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. RVW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 475,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $794,000.

Shares of NASDAQ RDVY opened at $41.10 on Monday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $39.96 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

