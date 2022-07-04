Empowered Funds LLC Raises Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LHX. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 296.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LHX stock opened at $243.24 on Monday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.94.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LHX shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.09.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

