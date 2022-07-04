Empowered Funds LLC Reduces Stock Position in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA)

Empowered Funds LLC lowered its stake in Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,534 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Marathon Digital were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 50.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 64.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 121,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after purchasing an additional 47,673 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $840,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Marathon Digital by 6.6% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 23,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $511,000. Institutional investors own 39.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Shares of MARA stock opened at $5.54 on Monday. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.27 and a one year high of $83.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 40.00 and a current ratio of 40.00.

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $51.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.30 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 68.64% and a positive return on equity of 19.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MARA. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $54.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Marathon Digital in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley downgraded shares of Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Digital from $50.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Denuccio purchased 15,424 shares of Marathon Digital stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.63 per share, for a total transaction of $148,533.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,990.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MARA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.