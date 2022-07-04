Empowered Funds LLC Sells 2,119 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Empowered Funds LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,052 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $9,595,113,000. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 78.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 6,655,324 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,238,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931,894 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,769,038 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $17,413,576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,336 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 463.7% in the fourth quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,826,830 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $182,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,382 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,124,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,060,059,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total transaction of $62,075.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,432,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,906 shares of company stock valued at $9,188,306 in the last three months. 13.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on META shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.59.

Shares of META stock opened at $160.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.25 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

