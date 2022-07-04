Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,109 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 0.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 55,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 9,721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 9,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENB opened at $42.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $47.67.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ENB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

