Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,617 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,648,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Enbridge by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,219 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after buying an additional 7,604 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its stake in Enbridge by 1.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 42,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 180,618 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 6,630 shares during the period. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $42.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.27. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $47.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.76 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 12.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 116.16%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

