Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Energy Focus ( NASDAQ:EFOI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $2.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 million. Energy Focus had a negative return on equity of 183.63% and a negative net margin of 97.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Energy Focus will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

