Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright cut shares of Energy Focus from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.73. Energy Focus has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $6.12.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 27,500 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned 1.27% of Energy Focus worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.14% of the company’s stock.
Energy Focus Company Profile (Get Rating)
Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.
