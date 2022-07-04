Enjoy Technology’s (ENJY) “Underperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Enjoy Technology (NASDAQ:ENJY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ENJY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $6.00 to $0.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Enjoy Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Enjoy Technology from $8.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.50.

Get Enjoy Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:ENJY opened at $0.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.48. Enjoy Technology has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

Enjoy Technology ( NASDAQ:ENJY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $24.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that Enjoy Technology will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. Highland Management Partners 9 LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,012,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enjoy Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. 41.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enjoy Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Enjoy Technology, Inc operates mobile retail stores in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It assists consumer in evaluating and selecting a range of accessories, media subscriptions, device protection, broadband, and other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enjoy Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enjoy Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.