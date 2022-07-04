Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Director Alejandro Quiroz Sells 7,000 Shares

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) Director Alejandro Quiroz sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $139,930.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,809.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $20.23 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.50.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. Ennis had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $99.67 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.52%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ennis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBF. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ennis in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 721,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after buying an additional 74,961 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 276.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Ennis by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, Ace Forms, and AmeriPrint brands.

