Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Purchased by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,482 shares during the quarter. Enovix accounts for 0.9% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enovix were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENVX. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $264,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enovix during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENVX. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Enovix from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.83.

In other Enovix news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

ENVX opened at $8.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.35. Enovix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $39.48.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). On average, equities research analysts expect that Enovix Co. will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

