Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Meixler Investment Management Ltd.

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners makes up about 1.7% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.64 per share, for a total transaction of $450,342.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $450,342. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

EPD opened at $24.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.47 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 18.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 89.42%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

