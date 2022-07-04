EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,726 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $280,032,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 691.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,110,373 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $277,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717,393 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,118,313 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,096,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,573 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,528,624 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $135,788,000 after acquiring an additional 733,565 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,404,470 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $568,909,000 after acquiring an additional 715,705 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. Truist Financial raised their target price on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.33.

In other EOG Resources news, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,484 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $472,116.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,092,777.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 1,905 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.60, for a total value of $267,843.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 66,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,417,388. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,395 shares of company stock valued at $883,134 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EOG opened at $111.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.38. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 17.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

EOG Resources Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.