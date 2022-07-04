Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 475,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,605 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.12% of Equitable worth $14,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 114,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 16.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 76,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 102,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 189,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,203,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter.

Get Equitable alerts:

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.49, for a total transaction of $243,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,168,032.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $916,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,032,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,086,416 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQH opened at $26.32 on Monday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.22 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.08.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equitable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equitable from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.14.

Equitable Profile (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.