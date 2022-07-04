Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for The Berkeley Group Holdings plc’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:BKGFY)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:BKGFY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Berkeley Group in a research report issued on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now forecasts that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for The Berkeley Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Berkeley Group’s FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,540 ($67.97) to GBX 5,300 ($65.02) in a report on Friday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Berkeley Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,925.00.

Shares of BKGFY opened at $9.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The Berkeley Group has a 1 year low of $8.81 and a 1 year high of $16.26.

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Cobham, the United Kingdom.

