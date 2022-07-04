ETNA Network (ETNA) 24 Hour Volume Tops $3,397.00

ETNA Network (ETNA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 4th. ETNA Network has a market cap of $218,362.26 and $3,397.00 worth of ETNA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ETNA Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000092 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ETNA Network has traded 5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ETNA Network Profile

ETNA Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,079,542 coins. ETNA Network’s official Twitter account is @CyclopsFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “ETNA Network (ETNA) is a hybrid DeFI-type project that is set to bridge the gap between the decentralized space and the masses that are being left out due to the complexities in DeFi. ETNA DeBank Product is best described as a Digital asset system that combines a digital money market feature that supports the use of both cryptocurrencies and whitelisted NFTs as collaterals and the first Liquidity Protocol that is augmented with a Broker-Buyer type trading (BBT) Mechanism. “

Buying and Selling ETNA Network

