Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,467 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,388,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,369,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,846,000 after purchasing an additional 577,075 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,618,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $573,222,000 after purchasing an additional 428,777 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,003,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,331,444 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $509,716,000 after purchasing an additional 329,322 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $79.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.01 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.65.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $579.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $11,969,473.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 2,323 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $308,029.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,228 shares of company stock worth $9,624,096. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ETSY. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Etsy from $154.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.37.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

